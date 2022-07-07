Ons Jabeur dominates the third set against Tatjana Maria to reach the Wimbledon women's final. (1:33)

LONDON -- Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam final by beating Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Centre Court at Wimbledon in a victory that is also a first for Arab and African women.

The Tunisian is the first Arab woman to reach a major final and the first African woman to do so in the Open era.

The third-seeded Jabeur will face either 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep or 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina in Saturday's final.

In the deciding set, Jabeur twice broke her 34-year-old German opponent -- who was a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist -- en route to 5-0 lead.

This was Maria's 35th appearance at a major tournament, and the 103rd-ranked player had never been beyond the third round previously.

Jabeur, 27, and Maria are good friends -- "barbecue buddies," as the Tunisian said.