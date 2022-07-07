WIMBLEDON, England -- Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden on Centre Court.

Krawczyk is American and Skupski is British.

Ebden will get another chance at a Wimbledon title this year in men's doubles, as he advanced to the final along with Max Purcell. They will face Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Ebden and Purcell saved five match points before beating Joe Salisbury of Britain and Rajeev Ram of the United States 3-6, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final.

Mektic and Pavic defeated Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-7 (2), 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-4).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.