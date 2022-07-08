Novak Djokovic comes back from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie and will face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final. (1:54)

Novak Djokovic is headed to another Wimbledon final after knocking out Britain's Cameron Norrie in four sets.

Djokovic dropped the first set before closing out Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

A six-time champion at the All England Club, Djokovic is the three-time defending champion in England and will face first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

Kyrgios advanced to the final when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

Djokovic, playing in his eighth Wimbledon final, certainly has the experience edge on Kyrgios, something the 27-year-old Australian is keenly aware of and caused him to lose sleep.

"That's where Djokovic has the advantage from the get-go. He can draw from experience, he's done it so many more times, he knows the emotions he's going to be feeling. I don't know that," Kyrgios said. "I don't know anything like that, so ... It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad."