Diede de Groot has won her seventh straight Grand Slam title in women's wheelchair singles and her fourth at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Dutch player beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-4, 6-2 on No. 3 Court.

De Groot started her run at the 2021 Australian Open. She won all four major titles last year and has won the first three so far this year.

De Groot also won the singles title at the All England Club in 2017 and 2018. She won doubles titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Dutchwoman has also reached the doubles final this year and will team with Aniek van Koot against Kamiji and Dana Mathewson of the United States.