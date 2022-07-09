LONDON -- Liv Hovde won the girls' singles championship at Wimbledon on Saturday, becoming just the second American to win the title at the All England Club in the past 30 years.

The junior player beat Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

Claire Liu was the last American girl to win the title, in 2017.

In the girls' doubles final, Angella Okutoyi of Kenya and Rose Marie Nijkamp of the Netherlands beat Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko of Canada 3-6, 6-4 (11-9).

In the boys' doubles final, Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen of the United States defeated Gabriel Debru and Paul Inchauspe of France 7-6 (5), 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.