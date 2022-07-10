Shingo Kunieda finally won his first Wimbledon title to complete a career Grand Slam in men's wheelchair singles.

The 38-year-old Japanese player defeated Alfie Hewett of Britain 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5). Kunieda is the first men's wheelchair player to complete a career Grand Slam, and now holds all four major titles at the same time after winning this year's Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year's U.S. Open.

It is Kunieda's 28th Grand Slam title overall but he had only reached one Wimbledon final in four previous appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2019.

Hewett was looking for his sixth Grand Slam title and first at Wimbledon. He also lost in the final to Kunieda at last year's U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open.

