Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their second Wimbledon doubles title by beating top-seeded Elise Mertens and Shuai Zhang 6-2, 6-4.

The second-seeded Krejcikova and Siniakova broke at love in the final game, setting up match point after a 38-stroke rally and converting it when Shuai netted a forehand.

It is their fifth Grand Slam title as a pair, having won Wimbledon in 2018, the French Open in 2018 and 2021, and the Australian Open this year.

Mertens won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon last year with Su-Wei Hsieh and has three Grand Slam titles. Shuai has two but was looking for her first at Wimbledon.