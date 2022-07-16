Petra Martic finally found a way past Caroline Garcia, as she booked her place in Sunday's Ladies Open Lausanne final, where she will play Olga Danilovic.

Both women reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, and both had not dropped a set all week in Switzerland, but Martic succeeded in beating Garcia for the first time in her career on Saturday, winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Martic reached her first final since 2019, and she will meet Danilovic, who cruised to an upset victory over Anastasia Potapova earlier on Saturday.

Potapova, the world No. 79 player, had been favored to win heading into the match, but the tournament threw up yet another surprise, as Danilovic won 6-3, 6-2.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.