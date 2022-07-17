Croatia's Petra Martic defeated Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 to capture her second career WTA Tour singles title at Open Lausanne on Sunday.

Martic reached the fourth round of the women's singles at last week's Wimbledon Championships and brought her superb form to Lausanne, Switzerland, where she dropped just a single set on her way to the title.

"I think I played pretty consistent from the beginning until the end," Martic said.

"Yesterday and the matches before, I couldn't do that and I had a few drops. Today, I really tried to stay sharp and not let her get back in the match."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.