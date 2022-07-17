Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo defeated fellow country-men Sebastian Baez in straight sets by 7-6(4), 6-2, to clinch his maiden title at the Nordea Open on Sunday.

Cerundolo, playing in just his second ATP Tour singles final, dropped serve in the opening game of the first set, but the 23-year-old recovered well as he won his fourth straight sets victory over the tournament.

"It feels amazing," Cerundolo said. "First of all, I want to congratulate Sebastian, not just for this week. You've been playing amazing since last year.

"[Winning the title] means a lot. Since you are a child you imagine yourself playing in these events and finals. When I lost in Buenos Aires I was sad, because I was at home and I lost badly, but I learned a lot from that. I used it today, and I think I played a great match, a great week."

