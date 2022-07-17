United States' Bernarda Pera defeated Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets by 6-3, 6-3 to win the Hungarian Grand Prix title on Sunday.

Pera, who entered the main draw of the tournament as a qualifier, did not drop a set this week as she eased to her first WTA Tour singles title.

She is the third qualifier to win a WTA singles title so far this season, as well as the fourth first-time winner.

"It's still so overwhelming," Pera said. "I'm still a little bit shocked how it turned out, but I felt I played some good tennis and I'm so excited for the win.

"[Krunic] pushed me to play a great match. She's a great player and she's been feeling great, I think, this last week as well. From the outside it looked easy, but from the inside it wasn't that easy. She hits fast also, so I had to be quick on my feet and had to take control of the points early. I was happy I was able to do that."

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.