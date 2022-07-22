HAMBURG, Germany -- American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women's final of the Hamburg European Open after both won their semifinal matches in straight sets Friday.

The 27-year-old Pera, who claimed her first WTA title in Budapest last week, advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska. It was Pera's 11th straight win going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.

Kontaveit beat Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her 16th career final and her first since losing to Iga Swiatek in Doha in February.

The 26-year-old Kontaveit, who will be bidding for her seventh singles title, defeated Pera in their only previous meeting 7-5, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon in June.

Among the men's quarterfinals later Friday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz played Karen Khachanov.