Casper Ruud remains on course to successfully defend his Swiss Open title after a dominant display saw off Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the semifinals in Gstaad on Saturday.

The Norwegian top seed -- who didn't face a break point in the match -- needed just 62 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-0 victory and book his place in Sunday's final.

Ruud will face Matteo Berrettini in the title decider -- the pair have two wins apiece from their four meetings to date, but the Italian came out on top 6-4, 6-4 in their most recent encounter in the semifinals in Madrid last year.

"It will be a tough one for sure," Ruud said after his semifinal victory. "I know Matteo well. We didn't grow up together but the past years we have played each other a couple of times.

"He's a super nice guy and he's also on a good run on the tour at the moment and also in Switzerland. We'll both seek our second win here in Gstaad, and it will be an interesting match."