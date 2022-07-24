HAMBURG, Germany -- Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

Musetti, 20, claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.

Alcaraz, 19, of Spain, was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was chasing his fifth title this year after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro. He fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

But Musetti didn't fold, and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance on the sixth try.

American Bernarda Pera beat top-seeded Anett Kontaveit to win the women's final Saturday.