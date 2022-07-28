KITZBUHEL, Austria -- Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open on Thursday.

Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed.