Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the US Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hard-court major despite his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic, who has three US Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's US Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the United States have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old was included in the entry list for the Aug. 29-Sep. 11 Grand Slam event in New York.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to U.S.," Djokovic said in a post on social media.

"Fingers crossed!"

More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the USTA to work with the U.S. government to allow 21-time major champion Djokovic to compete in the US Open.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia in January over his vaccination status.

The Serbian player later said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine.