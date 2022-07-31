Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title.

The 24-year-old lifted the trophy after playing in her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico in February.

"I'm extremely happy I won right here," the Czech said after the match.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist broke Potapova seven times to win the final in one hour and 11 minutes. Bouzkova didn't drop a set during the hard-court tournament.

The 21-year-old Potapova was also playing in her fourth final. The Russian claimed her first title in Istanbul, Turkey in April. In Prague, she eliminated top-seeded World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Bouzkova and Potapova previously only met in qualifying for the Miami Open earlier this year with the Czech winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.