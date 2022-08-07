WASHINGTON -- Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, saving the only break point he faced in the Citi Open final Sunday along the way to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Kyrgios' seventh career tour-level championship came where his sixth did in 2019 -- on the hard courts of the U.S. Open tuneup in the American capital.

As usual when Kyrgios is on his game, the serve led the way for the 27-year-old Australian: He hit 12 aces and won 22 of 25 first-serve points. He won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making him 64 for 64 in the tournament, wrapping up the week by saving all 10 of his opponents' break points. The only one Kyrgios had to deal with Sunday came at 3-2 in the first set, and Kyrgios dismissed it via a volley winner.

"This is amazing," Kyrgios said in his post-match, on-court interview. "It is emotional for me to be back here again, and claim another title."

At the other end, Kyrgios managed to break Japan's Nishioka, who is ranked 96th and eliminated top-seeded Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, three times -- in the opening game of each set and again in the match's final game.

This marks quite a bit of unusual consistency for Kyrgios, who was coming off a run to his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club, where he lost to Novak Djokovic last month. Kyrgios did not get any rankings points for that showing -- there were no points awarded to anyone at Wimbledon -- but the title in Washington will push him from 63rd to 37th, within shouting range of a possible seeding at the U.S. Open.

Play begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 29. That is less than a week after a court hearing in Australia is scheduled for a common assault charge against Kyrgios, who's former girlfriend alleged he grabbed her.

Kyrgios' victory was shown on Tennis Channel, which shunted the women's final off its main station and instead aired pickleball -- due to what tournament chairman Mark Ein described as a prior commitment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.