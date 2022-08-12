Twenty-three-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams begins her farewell tour after announcing her retirement from tennis after the US Open.

Since making her professional debut in 1995, Williams has won 73 singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside older sister Venus Williams, four Olympic gold medals and $94 million in prize money.

In the September 2022 edition of Vogue magazine Williams opened up about her career, motherhood and evolving away from tennis.

"It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine," Williams said. "I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

With her farewell tour in full swing, here is a slate of Williams' final tournaments leading up to the US Open.

Goodbye to Toronto, Canadian Open 2022

During the 2022 Canadian Open, Williams was eliminated in the second round by Belinda Bencic after a 6-2, 6-4 defeat in her final match on Canadian soil.

An emotional Williams embraced the raucous Toronto crowd as the fans showered her with applause after her loss.

"I'm terrible at goodbyes. But goodbye, Toronto," Williams said in an on-court interview after the match. "It's been a joy playing in front of you guys for all these years."