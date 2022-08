MONTREAL -- Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ruud is the highest seed left in the singles draw after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out Wednesday.

Rudd held off Agut after a midafternoon thunderstorm delayed play for just over an hour.

"It was a tough battle," Rudd said. "The first two sets were 2 hours and 20 minutes. Good intensity and I was feeling it a bit in the legs. Luckily, there was some rain, which gave me some time to breathe out and regain some energy. I can thank the weather gods today, giving me some extra time and energy."

Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal, the No. 6 seed, was scheduled to play ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain later in the afternoon. The winner will face Ruud.

In the night session, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy will face Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, and 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France faces qualifier Jack Draper.