Gael Monfils has ruled himself out of the US Open due to a foot injury suffered last week in Montreal, he said Wednesday.

Monfils, 35, who is No. 22 in the world rankings, returned to the ATP Tour last week for the first time since May after undergoing a minor operation for a right foot injury.

He won two matches at the Canadian Masters last week before his injury problems resurfaced against Britain's Jack Draper, and he was forced to retire midmatch.

Monfils, who reached the semifinals of the 2016 US Open, flew back to Europe and said medical examinations have shown that he would not be able to participate at the year's final Grand Slam.

"I am forced to undergo a new period of treatment before being able to resume tournaments," he said on Twitter.