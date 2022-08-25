The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).

Along with the prize money comes some blockbuster names, including Serena Williams, who has announced she will retire after the US Open. Rafael Nadal will look to tie Williams' Grand Slam record (23) in New York, while 2021 US Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu are hoping to defend their titles. American Naomi Osaka will return to action after missing Wimbledon, and fellow American Coco Gauff is riding serious momentum after making the French Open final earlier this year.

Some notable names who won't be present in New York: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Angelique Kerber and Sania Mirza have each withdrawn from the tournament.

A lot will go down at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Here are all of the important details:

Key information

When: Aug. 29-Sept. 11

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Queens, New York)

Defending men's champion: Daniil Medvedev

Defending women's champion: Emma Raducanu

How to watch the US Open

The US Open is available on ESPN networks and ESPN+. You can watch all of the action here.

The US Open draw

Here is a look at the men's and women's brackets for the US Open:

Men's singles | Women's singles

Serena Williams' farewell tour

The 23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner announced in a first-person essay on Vogue.com in August that "the countdown has begun" to her retirement from tennis, with the US Open likely being the last tournament of her career.

Tennis' next generation of stars

Who's absent from the US Open