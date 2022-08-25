Winning tips for ESPN's 'Tennis Major Pick'em: New York' contest

Welcome to ESPN's tennis contest for Wimbledon: Tennis Major Pick'em: New York! Tennis Major Pick 'Em Make your picks and compete for a chance to win $1,000! Make Your Picks

What is it? It's a free-to-play game, where you take a few minutes to answer a series of questions related to the upcoming tennis Grand Slam event, which starts on Monday, Aug. 29, and ends Sunday, Sept. 11. You can play against your friends, family and coworkers, while also trying to climb the overall leaderboard for a chance to win $1,000.

Listed below are the 13 questions you'll need to answer in order to participate. Also included is some background information on each topic. I worked with the ESPN Stats and Information Group to supply some nuggets of info to help guide you through your decision-making process, but I did not offer up exactly where I landed on each question. Why? Well, we're fantasy players, too, and we're here to win.

Good luck!

1. Who will win the Men's Singles Championship?

A) Stefanos Tsitsipas

B) Daniil Medvedev

C) Carlos Alcaraz

D) Any Other Player

Tsitsipas made the finals of the 2021 French Open, losing in five sets to Novak Djokovic, and has made four career major semifinals (one at the French Open, three at the Australian Open). Tsitsipas therefore has three semifnals appearances at hard court majors, but he's never advanced beyond the third round at the US Open. He made the third round in Flushing in each of the last two years. He is 21-9 on hard courts this season, right in line with his career 65% win percentage on the surface that has been his second-most successful surface in his career (75% win percentage on clay).

Medvedev has made the finals in each of the last three hard court majors, including a victory in the 2021 US Open. The US Open has been Medvedev's best major, with a win, a final and a semifinal appearance in the last three years. Medvedev is 71-14 on hard courts in the last two seasons.

Carlos Alcaraz is breaking out this season, with four titles and six finals appearances in three tournaments. He made the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open in his first appearance, and matched that result at the French Open this season. Alcaraz won a Masters 1000 level tournament, the Miami Open, on hard courts this season.

The biggest name to watch outside of those mentioned is Rafael Nadal. Nadal didn't play the US Open in 2020 or 2021, but won in 2019 and has won two of the last three US Opens in which he's competed. Nadal is also an undefeated 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this season, winner of both the Australian Open and the French Open before having to retire due to injury in the Wimbledon Semifinals. Nadal has only played one match since Wimbledon, a first round loss in Cincinnati.

2. Who will win the Women's Singles Championship?

A) Iga Swiatek

B) Simona Halep

C) Coco Gauff

D) Any Other Player

Swiatek had the longest match winning streak of this century earlier this season, winning 37 straight matches including the 2022 French Open. Swiatek has won the French Open twice, and had a semifinal finish at the 2022 Australian Open on hard court, but has never finished better at the US Open than her fourth round result last season. Swiatek is 28-3 on hard courts this season.

Simona Halep returned from injury late last season, in time for a fourth round finish at the 2021 US Open. She has gotten progressively stronger as this season has progressed, with her best major finish of the season a semifinal run at Wimbledon. Halep has won two majors, the most recent of which was Wimbledon in 2019. Halep's best finish at the US Open was the semifinals in 2015. She won a WTA 1000 event, the Canadian Open, on hard court this month and is 23-5 on hard courts this season.

Gauff was a finalist at the 2022 French Open, her best result at a major, on her best surface (clay). Gauff has won only 60% of her career matches on hard courts, versus 71% on grass and 74% on clay. Gauff has never made it past the third round of the US Open, the only major in which she hasn't advanced to at least the fourth round. Gauff recently retired from the first round of the Western and Southern Open due to an ankle injury.

None of the three players mentioned in this question have ever won the US Open. Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez to win the 2021 US Open in her debut at the event. Naomi Osaka won two of the last four US Opens in 2018 and 2020, but has missed much of the last two seasons. Bianca Andreescu won in 2019, defeating Serena Williams. Williams has announced her retirement, and is therefore playing in her last US Open.

3. Will either 1 seed in the Men's and Women's Singles lose before the Quarterfinals?

A) Yes

B) No

Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek are the 1 seeds for the Men's and Women's Singles draws, respectively. Medvedev is the defending US Open champion, while Swiatek has never finished better at the US Open than her fourth round result last season. In the last 11 majors, Novak Djokovic has been the men's 1 seed in 10 of them...including all three US Opens during that span. Djokovic did not win any of the three US Opens, retiring in the fourth round in 2019, defaulting in the fourth round in 2020 and losing in the Finals last season. Those two US Opens were the only majors in this span in which the men's top seed lost before the quarterfinals if they began the tournament. In the 2022 Australian Open, Djokovic did not compete as the top seed due to visa issues, but second seeded Medvedev lost in the Finals. On the women's side, the top seed has failed to advance to the quarterfinals in six of the last 11 majors, including all three of the most recent US Opens. In 2019, top-seeded Naomi Osaka lost in the fourth round; in 2020, Karolina Pliskova lost in the second round; in 2021, Ash Barty lost in the third round. Swiatek was the top seed for the two most recent majors, and won the 2022 French Open but lost in the third round at 2022 Wimbledon.

4. Will an unseeded player reach the Men's or Women's Singles final?

A) Yes

B) No

Only one unseeded man has reached the final of any of the 11 most recent majors: Nick Kyrgios at 2022 Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long been counted among the most dangerous players in any given draw, and at Wimbledon this season he fulfilled that promise with his first major final appearance. Kyrgios is seeded 24th at this US Open.

Six unseeded and/or qualifier women have reached the finals in the 11 most recent majors, including both the winner (Emma Raducanu) and the runner up (Leylah Fernandez) at the 2021 US Open. Both Raducanu (11th) and Fernandez (14th) will be seeded this year, but both six-time US Open Champion Serena Williams and two-time champ Naomi Osaka will be unseeded this year.

5. What will be Rafael Nadal's tournament result?

A) Champion or Finalist

B) Semifinalist or Quarterfinalist

C) Round of 16

D) Any Other Result

Nadal has competed in 15 US Opens in his career. He has won four times, all in the 2010s, including 2019, 2017, 2013 and 2010. He reached the Finals in 2011, and the semifinals in each of 2018, 2009 and 2008. Nadal was a quarterfinalist in 2006; he lost in the fourth round in 2016 and 2007; he lost in the third round or earlier in 2015, and in his first three US Opens from 2003 - 2005. He did not compete in the 2021, 2020, 2014 or 2012 US Opens.

This season, Nadal is an undefeated 19-0 in Grand Slam matches. He won both the Australian Open and the French Open before having to retire due to injury in the Wimbledon Semifinals. Nadal has only played one match since Wimbledon, a first round loss in Cincinnati. He is 20-2 on hard courts this season, including that win at the Australian Open.

6. What will be Serena Williams' tournament result?

A) Champion or Finalist

B) Semifinalist or Quarterfinalist

C) Round of 16

D) Any Other Result

Williams has made at least the semifinals in every US Open that she has competed in since 2007. During that span, she won the championship four times, reached the Finals thrice, and reached the semi-finals four times. She did not compete in 2021, 2017 or 2010.

Williams missed a full year of competition after having to retire from 2021 Wimbledon with a hamstring injury, and she has won only one of her four singles matches since her return this season. She lost in the first round at Wimbledon, and also lost in the first round of the recent Western and Southern Open in straight sets against Emma Raducanu (6-4, 6-0). Williams has announced her retirement, and that this will be her last US Open. She is unseeded at the US Open, and ranks #410 in the WTA.

7. Which of these players will advance the furthest?

A) Elena Rybakina

B) Aryna Sabalenka

C) Jannik Sinner

D) Taylor Fritz

Rybakina won the 2022 women's singles championship, and finished in the quarterfinals at the 2021 French Open. She has never advanced beyond the fourth round of any other major, and has never advanced beyond the third round of either hardcourt major. She has competed in three US Opens, advancing one round later each season up to last season's third round finish. She is 15-8 on hard courts this season, but her 65% career win percentage on hard is her lowest win percentage on any of the three surfaces.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at both the 2021 US Open and 2021 Wimbledown, her only finishes beyond the fourth round at any major. Her finishes at the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open (fourth round of both) and French Opens (third round of both) were exactly the same both years. She was unable to compete at 2022 Wimbledon due to the ban of Russian and Belarussian players because of the war in the Ukraine. Sabalenka is 11-10 on hard courts this season, down from her 25-12 mark on the surface last season. Her career 69% win percentage on hard courts is her highest on any surface.

Taylor Fritz made the quarterfinals of 2022 Wimbledon and the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open, the only times in his career that he has advanced past the third round at a major. Fritz made the third round at the US Open in 2020 and 2018, and the second round in 2021 and 2017. Typically, his hard-serving game is better suited to the faster courts. Fritz is in the midst of the best season of his career, the top American seed, and he won a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on hard courts.

8. Which of these players will advance the furthest?

A) Belinda Bencic

B) Paula Badosa

C) Andrey Rublev

D) Matteo Berrettini

In her last two US Open appearances, Bencic made the quarterfinals in 2021 and the semifinals in 2019. She was also a quarterfinalist in her first US Open appearance, back in 2014. Outside of these finishes, she has never advanced beyond the fourth round in any major, and she has not advanced beyond the third round in any major since 2018 Wimbledon. This season, Bencic made the semifinals at the Miami Open and the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open, both on hard courts. She is 12-8 on hard courts this season and 39-20 over the past two seasons.

Badosa has never advanced beyond the second round at the US Open, which she accomplished last season in her third appearance at Flushing. The same was true of the other hard court major entering this season, but she advanced to a career-best finish of the fourth round at the 2022 Australian Open. Badosa's best finish in a major was the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, but she has advanced to at least the third round of all three majors this season and the fourth round of the two played on the faster surfaces, the Australian Open and Wimbeldon. She lost in the second round of both he Candaian Open and the Cincinnati Open, the two hardcourt WTA 1000 events leading up to the US Open, and is 18-9 on hard courts on the season.

Rublev has twice made the quarterfinals at the US Open, in 2020 and 2017, matching the best major finishes of his career (quarterfinals, five times). He has made the quarterfinals of both hardcourt majors, the most recent of which was the 2021 Australian Open. He was unable to play at 2022 Wimbledon, due to the ban of Russian and Belarussian players at the tournament. Rublev made the semifinals of the ATP 1000 level Indian Wells Masters this season on hard court, but advanced to only the second round of the Candaian Open and the third round of the Cincinnati Masters in the two hardcourt 1000 level events leading up to the US Open. This season, Rublev is 22-7 on hard courts, right in line with his 74.3% win percentage on the surface over the last three years.

Berretini's advanced to the semifinals at the 2019 US Open, his best finish in Flushing. He advanced to the quarterfinals of both the US Open and the French Open in 2021, sandwiched around his only major Finals appearance at 2021 Wimbledon. Berretini advanced to the semifinal of the other hardcourt major this season at the 2022 Australian Open, but was unable to play in either the French Open or Wimbledon after undergoing hand surgery in March. Berretini returned to play in both ATP Masters 1000 level events leading up to the US Open, but lost in the first round at both the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters. Berretini's huge serve makes him particularly dangerous on fast surfaces when he is playing at top form.

9. Which country will have more players in the Men's and Women's Quarterfinals?

A) United States

B) Canada

In the last 11 majors, the United States has had 18 women- and two men quarterfinal appearances. For Canada, that breakdown is six on the men's side and two on the women's. In the last three US Opens, there have been zero US men advance to a quarterfinal, while Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime made the semifinals in 2021 and Denis Shapovalov made the quarters in 2020. Auger-Alisassime is the seventh seed this year, while Shapovalov is 20th. Taylor Fritz is the highest seeded US man at 11th.

In the last three US Opens, the US had three women's semifinalists in 2020 and one in 2019, while Canada had one in 2021. The three US semifinalists in 2020 were Serena Williams, Shelby Rogers and Jennifer Brady (Naomi Osaka lists Japan as her home country), while in 2019 it was only Williams. Neither Williams nor Brady is ranked for this US Open, and Rogers is ranked 31st. Canada's quarterfinalist in 2021, Leylah Fernandez, made the finals and is the 14th seed this year. Jessica Pegula is the highest seeded American at eighth, followed by Coco Gauff at 12th.

10. Over/Under 14.5 seeded players to lose in Men's and Women's Singles First Round?

A) Over

B) Under

In the last 11 majors, 84 seeded men and 71 seeded women have lost in the first round for a total of 155, or 14.1 per major. Over the last three US Opens, 26 seeded men and 11 seeded women have lost in the first round, or 12.3 per tournament. That breaks down to 15 first round losses at the 2021 US Open, 8 in 2020 and 14 in 2019. This year, 16 seeded players lost in the first round at Wimbledon, 12 at the French Open and 10 at the Australian Open.

11. Over/Under 15.5 Men's Singles matches go to a fifth set in the First Round?

A) Over

B) Under

In the last 11 majors, 159 total Men's Singles matches have gone to a fifth set in the first round, or 14.5 per tournament. In the last three US Opens, 19 Men's Singles matches went to the fifth set in 2021, 14 in 2020 and 17 in 2019. This year, 15 Men's Singles Matches went to a fifth set at Wimbledon, 19 at the French Open 14 at the Australian Open.

12. Will Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur both reach the Third Round?

A) Yes

B) No

Kyrgios is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. He made the Finals at Wimbledon this season, the first major final of his career and the first time he's advanced past the fourth round since making the quarterfinals of the 2015 Australian Open. He also partnered with Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the Australian Open Doubles title, the first time he'd advanced beyond the third round of a major in doubles. In singles this season, Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinals of both the Indiana Wells Masters and Canadian Open on hard courts, and is 17-5 on the surface in 2022. He has never advanced past the third round of the US Open, but has made it that far four times in his career, including in two of his last three appearances.

Jabeur is also in the midst of the best season of her career, but much of that success has not come on hard courts. She advanced to the Wimbledon Finals, the first time in her career she'd gone past the quarterfinals in singles at a major. She also won the Madrid Open and made the finals of the Italian Open, both WTA 1000 events on clay. She made it to the second round of the two WTA 1000 hard court events leading up to the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. Jabeur has made the third round in three straight US Open appearances from 2019 - 2021.

13. Who will advance further?

A) Cameron Norrie

B) Hubert Hurkacz

Norrie is coming off a semifinals loss to Novak Djokovic at 2022 Wimbledon, the best major finish of his career. He has otherwise never advanced past the third round in singles at a major, with his 2020 third round finish at the US Open his best in Flushing. He lost in the first round at the US Open in 2021, and also lost in the first round at the Australian Open on hard courts in 2022. Norrie has had success on hard court this season, making the quarterfinals at the ATP Masters 1000 level Indian Wells Masters, the third round of the Canadian Open, and the semifinals of the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters. Hurkacz has never advanced past the second round of either hard court major, and has finished in the second round in three of his four US Open appearances. He finished in the second round of the Australian Open in 2022, the second time he made it that far in Melbourne. He has had success on hard courts at the ATP Masters 1000 level this season, making the fourth round at Indian Wells, the semifinals at the Miami Open and the finals of the Canadian Open. He enters the US Open as the ninth seed.