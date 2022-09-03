Serena Williams thanks her parents, her sisters and millions of fans in an emotional farewell interview at the US Open. (3:10)

The Serena Williams era has come to an end -- at least for now.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her final professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams staved off five match points before eventually losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end

In August, Williams announced in a first-person essay for Vogue magazine that her tennis career was winding down, saying this year's US Open would probably be her final tournament. In the piece, she spoke about her desire to grow her family as a reason for her "evolution." Williams was visibly emotional during her postmatch interview.

"It's been a fun ride", Williams said. "It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've been on in my life"

When asked if she would reconsider her "evolution," Williams responded, "I don't think so ... I don't know."

If Friday's match was indeed Williams' last match, she ends her tennis career as one of the sport's all-time greats. Her aforementioned 23 Grand Slam titles are the most by any player in the Open era (since 1968) and she trails only Margaret Court (24) for most of all time. Williams' on-court dominance has inspired the next generation of stars in women's tennis, including 18-year-old phenom Coco Gauff.

With Williams' likely final match in the books, several players congratulated her on a surefire Hall of Fame career.

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.



And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.



Thank you, @serenawilliams.



Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you've had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

I don't think anyone has enough words #ThankYouSerena — Samantha 黛莲 Crawford (@samcrawford18) September 3, 2022

Serena 💕 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 3, 2022

Serena ❤️ — Lisa Raymond (@lisaraymond73) September 3, 2022

I love you @serenawilliams It's been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can't wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022

Other stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and more also gave Williams her flowers on social media.

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend-and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

serena 💐💐💐💐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 3, 2022

Congratulations, Serena for an inspiring career! Cookie & I are so excited for you. I remember when we talked about you becoming an entrepreneur. Now, I look forward to watching you grow in business! @serenawilliams #Serena — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022

Serena 🐐 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) September 3, 2022

I've been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧

thanks Legend🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2022

HIGH KEY HOPE THIS AINT THE LAST SERENA MATCH I EVER SEE AGAIN !!!! WE LOVE YOU QUEEN #GOAT — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 3, 2022

Much respect to Serena the GOAT! Fought with a lot of heart. Something to be proud of!!! Enjoy retirement Champ ✊🏾 — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) September 3, 2022

Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022