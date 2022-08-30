Pam Shriver reacts to Serena Williams' announcement in Vogue Magazine that she will retire after this year's US Open. (2:16)

The 2022 US Open has a little bit of everything, but Serena Williams' first round of the US Open tournament was certainly the marquee event.

On Aug. 9, in a first-person essay for Vogue, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion announced her plan to "evolve" away from tennis after the US Open.

"It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine," Williams said. "I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

Now the potential final stop on her farewell tour is filled to the brim with noteworthy fans. For nearly all of her storied career, Serena has been the biggest draw in tennis, and as that career evolves, she remains the hottest ticket in the sport.

Anna Wintour, Spike Lee, Bill Clinton and more were among the famous spectators to watch her first round match against Danka Kovinic. Williams' family, including her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and her daughter Olympia were also on hand to watch her play. Olympia wore a sparkling outfit that was reminiscent of her mother's on-court attire, and her hair was done up in beads that called back to Serena's look at the beginning of her career.

Alexis and Olympia Ohanian

Bill Clinton

Mike Tyson, Martina Navratilova

Spike Lee

Francisco Lindor

Gayle King, Eric Adams

Anthony Anderson

Anna Wintour

Vera Wang

Hugh Jackman