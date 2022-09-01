Nick Kyrgios is pumped as he defeats Benjamin Bonzi to earn his fifth third-round appearance at the US Open. (0:51)

Nick Kyrgios advances to 3rd round of the US Open (0:51)

NEW YORK -- Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios powered past Benjamin Bonzi of France to reach the third round of the US Open with a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win on Wednesday.

The big-serving 23rd seed struck 30 aces and broke Bonzi for a fourth time on match point to end the punishing match under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"His level today was incredible; I was not expecting an absolute war," Kyrgios said of Bonzi in an on-court interview. "That could have gone either way. He was up a break early in the fourth, but I played some really risky tennis late in the fourth set to win. I'm just happy to get through."

In their first career meeting, the pair exchanged breaks in the first set, before Kyrgios captured it in a tiebreak and broke early in the second to cruise to a 2-0 lead.

Bonzi responded by taking the third set and went up a break in the fourth, before Kyrgios stepped up his game, breaking Bonzi's serve for a fourth time.

Kyrgios complained about the smell of marijuana during the match on Louis Armstrong, saying afterward he was a heavy asthmatic and that when he was running side to side and struggling to breathe that the smell was "probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.''

He overcame it to set up a third-round meeting with American J.J. Wolf, who battled past Alejandro Tabilo 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-3 earlier in the day.

Also on Wednesday, John Isner withdrew from the tournament with a wrist injury, sending No. 28 seed Holger Rune into the third round with a walkover.

The 37-year-old Isner won his first-round match in straight sets on Tuesday. The U.S. Tennis Association announced his withdrawal Wednesday night.

Rune took a set from Novak Djokovic last year in his US Open debut. Rune will face No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie or João Sousa in the third round.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the defending men's champion, follows Serena Williams against Arthur Rinderknech of France in Wednesday's night session.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.