NEW YORK -- Top-ranked Iga Swiatek had no trouble with Sloane Stephens, beating the 2017 US Open champion 6-3, 6-2 to move into the third round at the US Open on Thursday.

In her WTA Tour-leading 50th win of the season, Swiatek easily handled her first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Stephens' serve four times.

Stephens fell to 0-10 against No. 1-ranked players.

Other early winners included No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula, No. 13 Belinda Bencic and three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka.