No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Federico Coria of Argentina 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the US Open.

Alcaraz earned his 46th win of the season, tying Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ATP Tour lead. Tsitsipas was eliminated in the first round of the US Open.

Coria ended Alcaraz's first professional tournament by eliminating him in the second round in Rio de Janeiro in 2020. Since then, the 19-year-old from Spain has rapidly climbed the world rankings while winning four titles this year.