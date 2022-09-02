Serena Williams isn't surprised anymore, Tom Brady reminds everyone of his age and more from our quotes of the week.

"I'm just Serena, you know?"

Serena Williams, on whether or not she had surprised herself with the level she was playing at during the US Open. Williams, in what might be her last tournament, has won her first two matches.

"If the Rams called and were like, 'We'll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton,' I mean, I'd make that trade, too."

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, joking about the trade rumors surrounding him, via The Orange County Register

"I wore 30 in high school because of you, and I'm not wearing a ring because of you."

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, via Twitter

"God made a perfect defensive tackle."

Former Pitt QB and color commentator Pat Bostick, while watching highlights of Aaron Donald

"But I took advantage of that little break with a good putt to make par there, and that was the first time in the whole tournament that I had the outright lead. On the 70th hole is a nice time to take the lead of a golf tournament. Yeah, or the 52nd hole if you play somewhere else."

Rory McIlroy, throwing a little shade at LIV Golf after his PGA Championship victory