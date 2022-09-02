After dropping the first set, Rafael Nadal storms back to defeat Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open. (0:43)

NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal accidentally bloodied himself on the bridge of the nose with his racket early in the fourth set of his second-round match against Fabio Fognini, but he came back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal hurt himself on the first point of a game while leading 3-0 in the fourth set. He hit a backhand and, on the follow-through, his racket ricocheted off the court and smacked him in the face, cutting his nose and causing it to bleed.

Needing a medical timeout, Nadal lay down on his back on the sideline while a trainer treated him, bandaging the injury.

"Well, just, a little bit dizzy at the beggining,'' Nadal said after wrapping up the win about 20 minutes after his injury. "A little bit painful."

Play resumed after about a five-minute delay.

Nadal moves on to face Richard Gasquet, a 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over No. 32 seed Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.