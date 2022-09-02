Coco Gauff beats Madison Keys in straight sets to reach the US Open fourth round. (0:18)

Coco Gauff proved too strong for former finalist Madison Keys in their all-American third-round duel at the US Open, racing to a 6-2, 6-3 win in just over an hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Friday.

The 12th-seeded Gauff will next take on China's Shuai Zhang, who advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Rebecca Marino.

In another match, No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur finally made it through to the fourth round, defeating No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jabeur had been stopped in the third round in each of her past three trips to Flushing Meadows before overcoming Rogers in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

"Finally," the Wimbledon runner-up from Tunisia said with a smile. "I know that I don't play the best on hard courts, but it's always amazing to see how I'm improving, how I'm pushing my limits."

Next up for Jabeur is No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova, who needed only 47 minutes to sweep past Dalma Galfi 6-2, 6-0.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the only other top-five woman still in the tournament. No. 3 Maria Sakkari and No. 4 Paula Badosa were eliminated with three-set losses.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.