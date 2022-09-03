Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev ended the historic run of Yibing Wu with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the third round.

The defending champion moves on to face Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. Medvedev is bidding to become the first repeat champion in Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-08.

Medvedev had 12 aces to only one for the 22-year-old Wu, who was the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

"(His) returns were just unbelievable, like when he's on the ball was one of the best I've ever saw," Medvedev said of Wu''s power groundstrokes. "I'm pretty happy with my level, some long rallies, not (many) unforced errors, finally managed to beat a strong opponent, I'm really happy."

Kyrgios, the No. 23 seed, swept past American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.