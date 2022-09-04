Coco Gauff makes a remarkable comeback in the second set to advance to the US Open quarterfinals. (1:36)

NEW YORK -- No. 12 seed Coco Gauff wagged her finger and showed the prowess that made her a US Open championship contender in a 7-5, 7-5 win over Shuai Zhang.

The 18-year-old Gauff is in the US Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career and will play France's Caroline Garcia.

Gauff is the youngest American woman to reach the US Open quarterfinals since 2009.

Gauff had the New York crowd firmly on her side, and fans erupted when she wagged her finger like Dikembe Mutombo's signature move after she went up 6-5 in the second set. Zhang had smacked a ball into the net and covered her ears because of the noise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.