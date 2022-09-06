ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The women's professional tennis tour will hold its season-ending 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, moving the event out of China for the second year in a row.

The Florida-based WTA announced on Tuesday that Dickies Arena will be the site for the tournament for the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams in the rankings from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

The 2021 WTA Finals originally were supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, but were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, late last year, the tour said that it would not have any tournaments in China in 2022 -- and possibly beyond -- because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official in that country of sexual assault.

As part of Tuesday's announcement, the WTA called the Fort Worth plans part of a "one-year agreement" and said the year-ending event is "thereafter due to return to Shenzhen."