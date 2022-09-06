Casper Ruud comes back in the third set to claim his tiebreak victory over Matteo Berrettini and advance to the US Open semifinals. (0:39)

NEW YORK -- Casper Ruud is the first Norwegian to make a US Open semifinal.

The fifth-seeded Ruud knocked off No. 13 Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday to continue his strong run this year in Grand Slam events.

Recap of Ruud's Quarterfinal Win • Advances to second major semifinal, with other coming at this year's French Open where he reached the final

• 23-year-old Norwegian becomes first Scandinavian man to reach multiple major semifinals in the same year since Sweden's Magnus Norman (2000)

• Won 11 of the first 13 games of the match; rallied from 5-2 down in the 3rd set, saving 2 set points

• Still in contention for ATP No. 1 ranking following US Open -- must make final to have a chance; last Scandinavian to hold the ATP No. 1 ranking was Sweden's Stefan Edberg (Oct. 1992)

Ruud must reach at least the final to have a chance at ending the US Open as the top-ranked player in the world. Ruud says he "doesn't want think too much'' about the potential accomplishment and he didn't know the milestone was even in the cards until the draw started, but says the chance of leaving New York as world No. 1 is "extra motivation.''

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, who lost Monday, can both end the US Open as the new top-ranked player because Daniil Medvedev lost his match earlier in the tournament.

Ruud improved to 12-2 this season in Grand Slam events. Ruud was the runner-up at the French Open this year and is the first Scandinavian man to reach multiple major semifinals in the same year since Sweden's Magnus Norman in 2000.

Ruud will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.

Kyrgios vs. Khachanov will be the last singles match Tuesday.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.