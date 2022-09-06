Ons Jabeur defeats Ajla Tomljanović in straight sets to advance to the US Open semifinals. (0:19)

NEW YORK -- Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to make the semifinals at the US Open on Tuesday, holding on for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round, exchanged a lengthy hug at the net with Jabeur, who is a close friend, following the match.

"I know that I have it in me that I can win a Grand Slam,'' Jabeur, from Tunesia, said after the match.

Jabeur will next face the winner of the other women's quarterfinal Tuesday between 18-year-old American Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia in the night session.

The 28-year-old Jabeur apologized for throwing her racket at times during the match.

"I wanted to keep calm but the racket kept slipping from my hands,'' she said.