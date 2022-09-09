Defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeat Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof to become the second team to repeat in the Open era at the US Open. (1:02)

NEW YORK -- Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury became the second team in the professional era to repeat as US Open men's doubles champions, beating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The top-seeded team joined the Hall of Fame duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1995 and 1996 as the only teams to go back-to-back in New York since 1968.

Salisbury ensured he will remain the No. 1 player in the doubles rankings with his 17th straight US Open win, combining men's and mixed doubles.

Koolhof and Skupski, the No. 2 seeds, were playing at the US Open for the first time as a team.