Thanks to the help of of an incredibly placed shot late, Carlos Alcaraz punches his ticket into the US Open final. (1:00)

Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe.

The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.

As for Tiafoe, Friday's loss ends a historic US Open run for the 24-year-old. He was the first Black American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. The U.S. will continue its Grand Slam drought, as it is now 75 consecutive majors without a men's American champion, the last being Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was among the celebrities watching the action courtside.

Former First Lady @MichelleObama is in the building watching 🇺🇸 Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz. pic.twitter.com/lxBb2iFvyU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Sports stars like Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal offered their thoughts on the thrilling action.

Match is insane!!! https://t.co/2smsGHM8Q8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 10, 2022

Match was unreal!!! True competitors. Proud of you @FTiafoe !! You will be back and win!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 10, 2022

You made us PROUD, @FTiafoe and you WILL win the @usopen one day...👏👏👏👍👍👍 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 10, 2022

You made the DMV and the country proud, @FTiafoe! ❤️ https://t.co/fyddpCMm2u — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 10, 2022