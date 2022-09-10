        <
        >

          US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe sparks reactions on Twitter

          play
          Alcaraz outlasts Tiafoe in five-set thriller to advance to final (1:00)

          Thanks to the help of of an incredibly placed shot late, Carlos Alcaraz punches his ticket into the US Open final. (1:00)

          1:03 AM ET
          • William E. Ricks

          Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe.

          The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.

          As for Tiafoe, Friday's loss ends a historic US Open run for the 24-year-old. He was the first Black American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. The U.S. will continue its Grand Slam drought, as it is now 75 consecutive majors without a men's American champion, the last being Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

          Former first lady Michelle Obama was among the celebrities watching the action courtside.

          Sports stars like Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal offered their thoughts on the thrilling action.