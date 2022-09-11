There's more than a US Open title on the line Sunday in New York: The man who wins the final will also become the world's No. 1 player.

Will it be Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old phenom who will look to join Pete Sampras as the only teenage males to win the US Open since 1968? Or will it be Casper Ruud, who made it all to the way to the French Open final earlier this year before losing to Rafael Nadal? Our experts weigh in.

What can Alcaraz do to defeat Ruud?

Cliff Drysdale: Alcaraz needs to wait for the right moment to use his knockout punch and not be too eager to finish the point too soon.

Luke Jensen: Ice bath! Recovery will be mission critical to have the body able to flush out the lactic acid from the sore muscles after three long five-set matches. If the kid can move, he can win.

Alexandra Stevenson: It's all about how Alcaraz recovers from multiple five-set matches. If he's fully recovered, he beats Rudd, who is consistently solid. The mental game will matter to Alcaraz. Easy mistakes happen on court when your body is tired. Body and mind -- that will be the two components for Alcaraz to win.

Tom Hamilton: He shouldn't change a thing. Whatever he's done here at the US Open has worked. Despite reaching the final off the back of three straight five-set matches, each lasting late into the night, Alcaraz's body is showing no signs of fatigue. So stick at it.

But if he's to learn from his previous Grand Slam exits this year, he needs to start well against Ruud. Back in Roland Garros, he started slowly against Alexander Zverev and was made to pay the price. The same happened against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. He went two sets down and just couldn't haul himself back in -- later saying nerves also affected his game.

So starting well is absolutely essential. He fell a set down in the semifinal with Tiafoe -- he can't let that happen again.

If Carlos Alcaraz wins the final, he will be the first teenager to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings since they were introduced in 1973. JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

D'Arcy Maine: Exactly what he's been doing to beat everyone else throughout this tournament -- fight for every single point as if the match depended on it and never let his foot off the gas pedal. He's a relentless fighter who simply doesn't know how to quit (I'm still not quite over that point from the first set against Tiafoe) and even when he gets down, he finds ways to get back into the match. Sure, he might have some nerves going into his first major final, but if he can get those in check -- and there's no reason to think he won't -- he just needs to play his game and this is his title to win.

Aishwarya Kumar: Alcaraz needs to do what he's been doing really well all tournament long: He needs to return well on Ruud's serve and run every ball down. He needs to make Ruud return that extra ball during his serve, constantly putting him under pressure. And, he needs to hold serve. He has been struggling a bit with holding serve after going up a break, and that would be key with Ruud, who will not give him many chances to break.