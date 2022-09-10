NEW YORK -- Australians Storm Sanders and John Peers won the US Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.

It was the first Grand Slam mixed doubles title for Peers, who had made 31 previous appearances before teaming up for the first time in this tournament with Sanders. He closed out the match tiebreak with an ace.

Peers had partnered with former women's No. 1 Ash Barty last year in the Olympics, where they won a bronze medal.