NEW YORK -- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their first US Open doubles title and third major of the year, completing the career Grand Slam by rallying to beat Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The Czech Republic team finished an unbeaten season in the majors, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles but not playing in the French Open after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19. They won it all at Roland Garros in 2021.

The third-seeded team in Flushing Meadows won its sixth Grand Slam title overall.

McNally and Townsend, playing for the first time in a major together after Townsend returned to action after giving birth last year, led 4-1 in the second set.

It was the second loss in the US Open final for McNally, who partnered with Coco Gauff last year.