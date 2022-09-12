NEW YORK -- The US Open broke its record for attendance, drawing 776,120 fans for the two-week tournament.

The previous best was 737,872, set in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Every session was sold out for the first time in Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened 25 years ago. The arena has a capacity of 23,859.

Also Sunday, the tournament said it raised $2 million in crisis relief for Ukraine.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the fundraising started with the "Tennis Plays for Peace '' exhibition the week before the tournament, featuring players such as women's champion Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal, and continued with donations from corporate partners, fans and private donors.

The funds were donated to GlobalGiving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which supports humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.