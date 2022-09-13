Emma Raducanu won her first match since her US Open exit as she beat Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Slovenia Open.

Yastremska was forced to retire with top seed Raducanu 6-2, 5-3 up and two points away from victory.

Raducanu crashed out of the US Open in the first round against Alize Cornet as she failed to defend the crown she won a year earlier at Flushing Meadows.

The 19-year-old dropped to 83rd in the WTA rankings following that defeat, saying she had a "clean slate" going forward.

Raducanu made light work of Yastremska in Slovenia, breaking the 22-year-old three times in the first set and again in the second set to take full control.

Yastremska then called for a trainer after suffering from a wrist issue to give Raducanu a convincing win.

"Nobody wants to win due to a retirement," Raducanu said.

"Dayana is an extremely ferocious competitor, so I knew it was going to be a tough match going in.

"I'm really happy with the way that I stayed in the points and was fighting the whole way through. So I'm happy to be into the next round."

Raducanu will face Elizabeth Mandlik or Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round on Wednesday.