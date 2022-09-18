Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, completed a magnificent breakthrough week by claiming her first WTA Tour singles title at the Chennai Open on Sunday.

The Czech teenager defeated third seed Magda Linette of Poland 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and is now projected to make her top 100 debut Monday.

Fruhvirtova showed her maturity and determination to twice come back from after dropping the opening set and then recovering from 1-4 down in the decider.

In an echo of the Williams sisters dynasty, Fruhvirtova also has an extremely talented sibling. Younger sister Brenda is ranked world No. 192 and is just 15 years old.