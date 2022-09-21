American Sebastian Korda beat No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti to advance to the final eight of the Moselle Open on Wednesday.

Korda, 22, beat Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (6) in 1 hour, 41 minutes and will face either Lorenzo Sonego or Gilles Simon.

Elsewhere, Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi beat compatriot Ugo Humbert 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in 1 hour, 46 minutes, while former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka picked up straight sets victory against Joao Sousa.

Wawrinka will face No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev for a place in the quarterfinals.

Former US Open winner Dominic Thiem powered past Richard Gasquet in straight sets to set up a tie with defending champion Hubert Hurkacz while Mikael Ymer beat Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Gregoire Barrere advanced with victory over Oscar Otte and Alexander Bublik narrowly beat Evan Furness.

In doubles action, Fabrice Martin and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi beat Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic as Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski also advanced with victory over Francisco Cabral and Jamie Murray.