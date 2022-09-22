        <
          Stan Wawrinka edges Daniil Medvedev to advance to final eight of Moselle Open

          Stan Wawrinka's victory over Daniil Medvedev saw him beat a top 10 opponent for the first time since 2020. Dylan Buell/Getty Images
          5:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Stan Wawrinka put together his best performance in years to stun top seed Daniil Medvedev and reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday.

          Despite letting slip a match point in the second set, the former world No. 3 went on to win 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3.

          It was the Wawrinka's first top 10 win since the 2020 Paris Masters against Andrey Rublev.

          Elsewhere, world No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz moved into the final eight after a straight-sets win over Dominic Thiem.

          Thiem, who has slipped down the rankings from world No. 3 to 182, lost 3-6, 4-6 to Hurkacz who never lost his serve and hit 12 aces during their match.

          Lorenzo Sonego advanced following victory over Gilles Simon.

          Sonego secured a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win and next faces American Sebastian Korda for a place in the semifinals.

          Meanwhile, Arthur Rinderknech beat Nikoloz Basilashvili while Alexander Bublik edged Emil Ruusuvuori.

          Mikael Ymer advanced with straight-sets victory over Gregoire Barrere and Holger Rune entered the final eight after Benjamin Bonzi retired a set down.