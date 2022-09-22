Stan Wawrinka put together his best performance in years to stun top seed Daniil Medvedev and reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday.

Despite letting slip a match point in the second set, the former world No. 3 went on to win 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3.

It was the Wawrinka's first top 10 win since the 2020 Paris Masters against Andrey Rublev.

Elsewhere, world No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz moved into the final eight after a straight-sets win over Dominic Thiem.

Thiem, who has slipped down the rankings from world No. 3 to 182, lost 3-6, 4-6 to Hurkacz who never lost his serve and hit 12 aces during their match.

Lorenzo Sonego advanced following victory over Gilles Simon.

Sonego secured a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win and next faces American Sebastian Korda for a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Arthur Rinderknech beat Nikoloz Basilashvili while Alexander Bublik edged Emil Ruusuvuori.

Mikael Ymer advanced with straight-sets victory over Gregoire Barrere and Holger Rune entered the final eight after Benjamin Bonzi retired a set down.