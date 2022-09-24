Stan Wawrinka and Hubert Hurkacz missed out on a place in the Moselle Open final on Saturday as Lorenzo Sonego and Alexander Bublik advanced to the showpiece in Metz, France.

Wawrinka was forced to retire injured after only three games of his semifinal against Bublik when he was losing 2-1 in the first set, walking over to the umpire's chair to announce his withdrawal.

It cut short an impressive run of form for the three-time Grand Slam champion, who had knocked out top seed Daniil Medvedev en route to the last four of the tournament.

Sonego, meanwhile, recorded a surprise 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over second seed Hurkacz to book his place in the final.

The unseeded Italian won a tiebreak to take the first set before breaking Hurkacz late in the second set and serving for victory on his first match point.

"I'm really happy, because this is my first final this year, and I've played so well day after day," Sonego said.

"I'm really happy for that. Hubi is a great server, and it's very tough to return the ball, but today I played so well and I enjoyed every moment on court."

Sonego will be aiming for his third ATP Tour title when he faces Bublik in the final on Sunday.

