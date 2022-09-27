British No. 2 Daniel Evans was defeated by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 7-6 (3) in one hour, 49 minutes in the first round of the Korea Open on Tuesday.

Evans, the No. 5 seed for the tournament, has lost all six of his previous meetings with Nishioka.

Elsewhere, American Jenson Brooksby downed Taiwan's Tung-Lin Wu 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-0 in two hours, 22 minutes to advance to the second round.

Wu will face South Korea's SoonWoo Kwon -- who defeated compatriot Yunseong Chung -- in the next round.

Lucky-loser Ryan Peniston lost in straight sets to Nicolas Jarry while American Mackenzie McDonald eased past Pedro Martinez.

Steve Johnson edged two closely-contested sets to defeat South Korean Ji Sung Nam in one hour, 34 minutes and Christopher O'Connell's retirement meant that Chun Hsin Tseng advanced.

