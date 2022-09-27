Serena Williams releases first children's book titled 'The Adventures of Qai Qai'

Serena Williams released her first children's book on Tuesday, another accomplishment she can add to her legendary résumé.

Williams' book, titled "The Adventures of Qai Qai," stars her daughter Olympia's doll. According to the official summary on the publisher's website, the story centers around a little girl who "learns to believe in herself with the help of her doll and best friend, Qai Qai."

Needless to say, it looks pretty adorable and has a message everyone can get behind.

Today is the BIG DAY. Be sure to order your copy of the Adventures of Qai Qai in the link below 💗 Happy reading! https://t.co/NUfrKDzWxo pic.twitter.com/Xzdiix6Ojv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 27, 2022

Williams, 41, has had a lot going on in the past few months -- from walking in Vogue's show at New York Fashion Week to running her own venture capital firm to, you know, that whole evolving-from-tennis thing with an absolutely epic and unforgettable week at the US Open.

To recap, Williams is now a 23-time major champion, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, a Beyonce music video star (Williams was in the artist's 2016 video for "Sorry") and an author. Truly, what can't she do?