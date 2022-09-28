        <
          Denis Shapovalov downs Jaume Munar, advances to Korea Open second round

          Denis Shapovalov downed Jaume Munar to win his first match since his tightly-fought defeat to Andrey Rublev in the US Open. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
          7:43 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Canada's Denis Shapovalov, No. 4 seed, defeated Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Korea Open on Wednesday.

          Shapovalov won 7-5, 6-4, in one hour and 49 minutes to secure his first victory since his US Open third round defeat to Andrey Rublev.

          The Canadian will face Radu Albot, who beat Steve Johnson in straight sets despite both going to tie-break.

          Albot succeeded on his first of three match points to advance with a 7-6, (3), 7-6 (3) victory.

          Elsewhere on Wednesday, Japan's Taro Daniel defeated Ecuador's Emilio Gomez 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round.

          Daniel will face Yoshihito Nishioka, who downed Britain's Daniel Evans on Tuesday, in the next round.